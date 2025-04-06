Paige Bueckers Overtakes Maya Moore for Impressive UConn NCAA Tournament Record
UConn has been home to some of the greatest women's basketball players of all time in recent years, and the same can certainly be said about their national championship-winning team of 2025, led by none other than Paige Bueckers.
The projected No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, Bueckers wrapped up her final season with the Huskies by finally ending the program's eight-year title drought on Sunday. In doing so, she also surpassed program legend Maya Moore by setting an impressive bit of NCAA tournament history.
Following the win over South Carolina, Bueckers now stands alone as the Huskies' all-time leading scorer in the NCAA tournament with 477 points. Moore, during her time with the program from 2008 to 2011, scored 476 points in the NCAA tournament. Bueckers ended Sunday's game with 17 points, putting her just ahead of Moore on the program's all-time rankings, and behind only Caitlin Clark (491) and Chamique Holdsclaw (479) in tournament history.
Bueckers ranks ahead of some all-time greats in terms of NCAA tournament scoring, including UConn legends such as Brianna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis and Napheesa Collier, among others.
During this year's tournament run, Bueckers led the charge for the Huskies offensively, scoring a total of 149 points across six games, good for an average of 24.8 points per game. She had 40 against Okahoma in the Sweet 16 and 31 against No. 1 USC in the Elite Eight.
Now, she stands alone in program history, towering above some absolute legends of the game.