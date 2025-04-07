Rick Pitino Gave One Word of Advice to Richard Pitino When Contemplating the Xavier Job
New Xavier Musketeers men's basketball coach Richard Pitino is not afraid to lean on his Hall of Fame dad, St. John's head coach Rick Pitino, for career advice.
After all, Rick Pitino is one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all-time, and Richard is lucky enough to be his son and learn from one of the best in the profession.
So when Richard Pitino was being interviewed for multiple head coaching openings while he was still New Mexico's head coach, Rick Pitino gave his son the best advice he could. But when it came to the Xavier opening, the decision was easy for Rick if he was in Richard's shoes.
"He was interviewed for a number of jobs and I got a little upset at him and said, 'Richard. those jobs aren't as good as New Mexico. You need to stay at New Mexico, you built something really, really special.'" Rick Pitino told college basketball reporter John Fanta. "A couple of high majors spoke to him and I still was lukewarm with that. When he told me he was offered the Xavier job and was talking with them, I said, 'Go!' Great place to raise your family, great city, Xavier has a great program. It's a winning program. He can develop his own style, his own identity. And certainly, having Kevin Willard in the league with me who worked with me for nine years, having Richard in the league—it's extra special. I hope both of them have great success but I hope we win," Pitino added with a smile.
Willard, of course, left Maryland for the Villanova job in the Big East, and Pitino will now get to coach against him and against Richard, his son, at Xavier.
The Big East should have plenty of fun battles on the conference hardwood in 2025 and beyond.