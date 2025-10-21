Sports Illustrated’s Men’s College Basketball Preseason Top 25: No. 9 BYU
Year 1 under Kevin Young was a smashing success in Provo, Utah. After a slow start, BYU was one of the best teams in the country in the final two months of the season, surging to a 15–4 finish halted only by a lights-out shooting display from Alabama in the Sweet 16. At its best, BYU was nearly impossible to guard on the offensive end, leaning on its elite three-point shooting and Young’s sharp tactics to build a buzzsaw on that end of the floor.
That strong finish combined with the mass influx of talent this offseason means expectations at BYU will be higher than they ever have been. Big 12 titles, Final Fours and even the national championship might be in reach if this group hits its ceiling. And for as much attention as potential No. 1 NBA draft pick AJ Dybantsa will get, BYU’s best player might be a returner in Richie Saunders. The senior was the Big 12’s Most Improved Player a year ago and coaches around the league absolutely rave about his shotmaking ability. He’s one of the most efficient scorers in the country and should take pressure off Dybantsa. Starting center Keba Keita also returns to provide valuable continuity and toughness up front.
It’s fair to say the Cougars have pushed all the chips in on contending this season. Can they live up to the hype and make this an unforgettable year?
Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Robert Wright III
SG: Richie Saunders
SF: Kennard Davis Jr.
PF: AJ Dybantsa
C: Keba Keita
Key Reserves: G Nate Pickens, G Dawson Baker, C Xavion Staton
Key Additions
The all-in approach this year centers around AJ Dybantsa, a potentially generational prospect who BYU spent big to land. Dybantsa’s the type of big wing scorer every NBA team is looking for and possesses an advanced skill set for a player his age. He should benefit from playing in Young’s NBA-style system with other high-level players. Teams won’t be able to sell out as aggressively against Dybantsa with Saunders a highly capable second option next to him.
BYU also invested heavily at the point guard position, swiping former elite recruit Robert Wright III from Baylor. Wright had a very promising freshman year in Waco, Texas, averaging 11 points and four assists per game. He also has plenty of experience teaming up with other elite players, playing with VJ Edgecombe last year at Baylor and Cooper Flagg on his loaded Montverde team in 2023–24. He’ll help BYU play fast in transition.
It’s no secret that BYU was rough on the defensive end a year ago. Dybantsa might help some there, though relying on a freshman to fix your defensive woes is usually dicey. Southern Illinois transfer Kennard Davis Jr. has the potential to be a stopper on that end, with impressive physical tools at 6' 6" and the ability to guard up and down the lineup. Two other young guys with some defensive upside are Dominique Diomande and Xavion Staton, though they’ll have a harder time getting on the floor. Nate Pickens and Tyler Mrus add shooting off the bench.
Causes for Concern
BYU’s defense may not be all that fixable. The Cougars played an incredibly conservative style of defense last season that left them very exposed on the perimeter, and while you’d expect adjustments there there’s still plenty of matchups for opponents to exploit on that end with Wright and Saunders primed for major roles. If their defense finishes anywhere near the No. 82 mark they landed on KenPom last year, it’s going to be hard to make that national title push.
The Bottom Line
This BYU roster is built very much like an NBA team, with three ultra-high usage players in Wright, Saunders and Dybantsa and highly specialized role players surrounding them. That’s a potent trio capable of leading a team to the highest of heights in the college game. The questions are real defensively with this roster construction, though, especially if some of the floor-spacing adds win out in the battle for minutes. With early tests against Villanova, UConn, Wisconsin and Miami in the season’s first month, we should learn quickly just how good this BYU group is.
