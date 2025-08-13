TNT Extends Candace Parker for College Basketball, Unrivaled Coverage
Although TNT's Inside the NBA has come to an end because of the league's new media rights deal with ESPN, NBC and Amazon Prime, TNT's additional sports coverage will continue.
TNT announced on Wednesday that the network is giving former WNBA star Candace Parker a multi-year extension to continue covering college basketball and Unrivaled, the new professional women's basketball league heading into its second season. She will also still appear on CBS as an analyst during the NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament. Additionally, she will play a big part in the network's first year covering Big East and Big 12 basketball.
“I’m grateful to keep doing what I love with my TNT Sports family,” Parker said in a statement. “Getting to cover the Big EAST, Big 12, March Madness, and now Unrivaled—it all means a lot. These moments are special, and I don’t take any of it for granted.”
Parker first joined TNT's basketball coverage back in 2019. She officially retired from the WNBA after the 2023 season. She is a three-time WNBA champion and two-time WNBA MVP. The two franchises she won titles with—the Sparks and the Sky—already retired her jersey.