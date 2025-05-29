Sky to Retire Candace Parker's Jersey This Season
The Chicago Sky announced Wednesday that they will be retiring Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey this season. The Sky will retire her jersey on Aug. 25 before a game against the Las Vegas Aces, with whom Parker spent the final season of her legendary career.
“Growing up in Naperville, playing on courts around here with my brothers, and watching Chicago teams like the Bulls who became synonymous with winning, I never imagined one day my jersey would hang in the rafters of my hometown team,” Candace Parker said in a press release from the Sky. “Coming home to Chicago and helping bring the city its first WNBA championship here—it was personal. I’m beyond grateful to the city, the fans, and everyone who’s been part of my journey. Chicago raised me, and this will always be home.”
Despite spending just two seasons with the Sky, Parker left an unforgettable mark on the franchise. She is an Illinois native and helped the Sky win their first championship in 2021. Now she will receive the rare honor of not only having her jersey retired, but doing so even while only spending a couple seasons with the team.
“Candace Parker is a legend, future hall-of-famer, and synonymous with Illinois basketball. We’re thrilled she decided to come home to Chicago to help the Sky win a championship in 2021,” Sky CEO and President Adam Fox said in a statement. “Candace has left an indelible mark on women’s basketball at every level and has inspired countless players and fans through her outstanding leadership and basketball talent on and off the court. We are honored to retire her jersey and celebrate her incredible legacy as a Chicago Sky player.”
Parker's No. 3 jersey will also get retired this season by the Los Angeles Sparks, the team she spent the majority of her career with. During her time with the Sparks, Parker was an WNBA champion, WNBA Finals MVP, WNBA MVP, WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, and five-time WNBA All-Star. The Sparks will retire her jersey on June 29 during a game against the Sky.