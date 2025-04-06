Florida's Todd Golden Calls Walter Clayton Jr. 'Best Guard in the Nation' After Huge Final Four Game
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr.'s stellar performance in his team's 79-73 Final Four win over Auburn was arguably the story of the game.
Clayton scored 34 points on 11-of-18 shooting to propel the Gators in the second half to come back and lock in a trip to the championship game on Monday. Clayton even added his name to the history books as he became the first NCAA player since Larry Bird in 1979 to score at least 30 points in back-to-back Elite Eight and Final Four games.
After the game, Florida coach Todd Golden couldn't stop beaming about his star guard. He handed him some high praise more than once.
"He is [the player of the year]—He obviously didn't win the award, but I'm so proud of him and happy for him that everybody nationally is able to see what he's been doing for us all year," Golden said. "Best guard in the nation. There's not one player in all of America that you would rather have the ball in his hands with the game on the line."
Clayton didn't win the AP Player of the Year award as Golden mentioned above—that honor went to Duke's Cooper Flagg, who Clayton and the Gators could face on Monday if the Blue Devils beat Houston on Saturday night.