UConn's Azzi Fudd Decides to Stay Another Year With Huskies, Won't Declare for Draft
UConn senior star Azzi Fudd has decided to return to the Huskies for the 2025–26 season instead of entering the WNBA draft this year, she told ESPN's Alexa Philippou. UConn confirmed the news shortly after.
Fudd's reasoning stems from her wanting to “work on everything I need to work on" and raising her level of play to new heights.
This is huge news for Huskies fans as the team was expected to lose both Paige Bueckers and Fudd this offseason. Bueckers is the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft.
Fudd also confirmed the news on Instagram on Tuesday. No. 2 seed UConn played their final game of the season at Gampel Pavilion on Monday night, beating No. 10 South Dakota State 91–57 in the second round of the NCAA tournament, but she emphasized how it wasn't her last game there.
"Hey Gampel, thanks for last night… See you next year #onemoreyear," Fudd wrote.
Fudd only played two games in her junior season in 2023–24 after she tore her right ACL. She missed the first couple games of this season, but has gone on to start 26 games and averaged 13.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
In UConn's two NCAA tournament games so far, Fudd is averaging 22 points, 3.5 assists and 4.0 steals. UConn will play in the Sweet 16 on Saturday vs. Oklahoma.