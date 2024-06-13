UConn’s Dan Hurley Denies Using Lakers Head Coaching Job as a Leverage Play
Days after Dan Hurley announced he was turning down the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job to stay at UConn, the Huskies coach shed more light on his decision during a recent appearance on the Dan LeBatard Show.
Amid speculation that Hurley only entertained the Lakers’ reported interest in him to secure a more lucrative contract at UConn, Hurley calmly stated that he “doesn’t need” the leverage.
“One of the worst takes I’ve heard is that this was a leverage play by me to improve my situation at UConn,” Hurley said on Thursday. “I don’t need leverage here. We’ve won back to back national championships at this place. This was never a leverage situation for me.”
“I’ve had a contract in place here for a couple of weeks, and the financial part in terms of salary has been done for a while,” Hurley continued. “But the idea that this was some conspiracy to get me a sweeter deal at UConn is lazy.”
Hurley added that it was “truly a gut-wrenching decision” to turn down the Lakers’ six-year, $70 million contract offer. He also insinuated that he might have left UConn had the Lakers offered more money.
“To say that it's not a motivating factor—the finances—to leave a place, it's definitely a thing,” Hurley said. “The family connection with my wife and my sons… To leave all that behind, there probably is a number. I don't know what that is.”
The back-to-back NCAA champion signed a six-year, $32.1 million deal with UConn in 2023 and is expected to ink a new contract that will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball. Hurley’s new deal is “very close to the finishing line,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont told reporters on Tuesday.
Heading into the upcoming season, the Huskies are seeking a third consecutive national title to become the first team to clinch the three-peat since UCLA won seven straight from 1967 to ‘73.