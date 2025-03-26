SI

UConn Staffer Sorry After Telling Reporter He’d ‘Ruin His Life’ Over Dan Hurley Video

Andy Nesbitt

Dan Hurley was not happy with the refs after UConn's loss to Florida.
UConn's Dan Hurley was not happy at all moments after his team was eliminated from the NCAA tournament last Sunday with a loss to the No. 1-seed Florida Gators, as video of the coach yelling a NSFW message about the referees quickly went viral.

That video also upset Bobby Mullens, the UConn men's basketball program’s director of communications, who apparently told the reporter, Joey Ellis of Charlotte Sports Live, to take the video down or that he was going to "ruin his life" over it.

Well, it appears that Mullens has chilled out a little bit since then as Ellis shared on Tuesday that the two men had a nice discussion about that heated moment and Mullens offered an apology.

Good to see cooler heads finally prevailed in that situation.

