Dan Hurley Ripped for His 'Classless' Behavior Right After UConn’s Loss to Florida

Hurley's profane words while walking off the court did not sit well with fans.

Andy Nesbitt

Dan Hurley was not happy with the refs after UConn's loss to Florida.
Dan Hurley was not happy with the refs after UConn's loss to Florida. / @Jellis1016
Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies had their hopes of a three-peat come to an end Sunday as they were eliminated from the men's NCAA tournament with a 77-75 loss to No. 1-seed Florida.

While the game was one of the best of this year's tournament, Hurley didn't seem all that happy with the refs, as he was heard sharing a profane message while leaving the court. With the Baylor players waiting to take the hardwood for their showdown with Duke, Hurley said, “I hope they don’t f--- you like they f----- us, Baylor. I really hope they don’t.”

Moments later, Hurley told CBS' Tracy Wolfson: "There's honor in the way we went out."

Hurley's NSFW words while leaving the floor seemed like the opposite of the "honor" he later spoke about.

Fans took notice of that and didn't hold back on the UConn coach:

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

