Dan Hurley Ripped for His 'Classless' Behavior Right After UConn’s Loss to Florida
Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies had their hopes of a three-peat come to an end Sunday as they were eliminated from the men's NCAA tournament with a 77-75 loss to No. 1-seed Florida.
While the game was one of the best of this year's tournament, Hurley didn't seem all that happy with the refs, as he was heard sharing a profane message while leaving the court. With the Baylor players waiting to take the hardwood for their showdown with Duke, Hurley said, “I hope they don’t f--- you like they f----- us, Baylor. I really hope they don’t.”
Moments later, Hurley told CBS' Tracy Wolfson: "There's honor in the way we went out."
Hurley's NSFW words while leaving the floor seemed like the opposite of the "honor" he later spoke about.
Fans took notice of that and didn't hold back on the UConn coach: