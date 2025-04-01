SI

UConn Star Liam McNeeley Declares for 2025 NBA Draft

McNeeley was named Big East Freshman of the Year in his lone season with the Huskies.

Mike McDaniel

UConn star Liam McNeeley, an expected lottery pick, is declaring for the NBA draft.
UConn Huskies star Liam McNeeley, the Big East's Freshman of the Year, is declaring for the 2025 NBA draft, he told ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

McNeeley, who spent just one season at UConn, averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 38.1% shooting in 27 games this season.

The expectation is that the 6' 7" McNeeley will be a lottery pick.

