UConn Women's National Championship Parade Route
The UConn women's basketball championship parade takes place on Sunday, celebrating the Huskies' record 12th women's basketball title. UConn defeated South Carolina 82-59 last Sunday, ending a nine-year title drought and bringing star guard Paige Bueckers her first title.
Here are all the details for the parade:
When is the Parade?
The UConn women's basketball parade will take place on Sunday, April 13. The parade was initially scheduled for Saturday, but got pushed back to Sunday due to weather. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. ET, and the rally is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.
Parade Route: Where Will the Celebration Take Place?
The parade will begin at the state capitol building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street in Hartford, Connecticut. The parade will then go north on Trinity Street, drive through the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch, turn right onto Jewell Street, turn left on Trumbull Street, and then conclude at the intersection of Asylum Street and Trumbull Street, and the rally will take place.
Who Will Speak at the Rally?
At the rally immediately following the parade, Connecticut Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, head coach Geno Auriemma, NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd, and Bueckers are expected to address the fans, per NBC Connecticut.