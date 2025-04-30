Alijah Arenas Has Been Released From the Hospital Following Serious Car Accident
Six days after USC commit Alijah Arenas was placed in a medically induced coma after being involved in a serious car accident, he has been released from the hospital, his family shared in a statement on Wednesday.
The Arenas family, including his father, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, has been issuing many updates since Alijah's accident. He came out of his coma last Friday.
"We are grateful to share that Alijah Arenas has been released from the hospital and is now resting comfortably under close watch," the statement read. "While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support."
The car accident occurred at 4:56 a.m. last Thursday when the Cybertruck Arenas was driving struck a fire hydrant and a tree. The vehicle caught on fire after the accident. Arenas was taken to the hospital from the scene.
Arenas committed to USC for the Class of 2025 back in January. He turned down offers from numerous other big-name programs—Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky and Louisville—before deciding on USC.