Utah Utes Targeting Dallas Mavericks Assistant for Head Coaching Vacancy
Alex Jensen has emerged as the target to replace Craig Smith, who was fired last month.
The Utah Utes are targeting Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Alex Jensen to replace head coach Craig Smith, who was fired last month, according to a report from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
An offer has yet to be made, but he's at the top of Utah's list.
Jensen played under Rick Majerus at Utah and has also been an assistant with the Utah Jazz,
This would be only his second head coaching job, with the first coming in the G League for the Canton Charge from 2011-13. He then spent 10 seasons with the Jazz before joining the Mavericks, where he's been an assistant since the '23 season.
Smith was fired last month after three-plus seasons with the Utes. He went 65-62 and failed to make an NCAA tournament in his time with the program.
