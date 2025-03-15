What Bracket Experts Are Saying About North Carolina's NCAA Tournament Chances
North Carolina men's basketball on Friday night cost itself a chance at an ACC championship—and potentially a ticket to the NCAA tournament.
Once trailing rival Duke by 24 points, the Tar Heels stormed back in the second half and had a chance to take the lead with 4.1 seconds left in regulation. Down by one point, North Carolina forward Ven-Allen Lubin was awarded two free throws. He missed his first attempt and drained the second—but it was wiped off the scoreboard because teammate Jae'Lyn Withers committed a lane violation.
The Tar Heels ended up losing 74–71 to drop to 22–13 on the season. Their NCAA tournament hopes are no longer in their control.
Is there still a chance North Carolina goes dancing in March? Here's what the college basketball experts are saying one day before Selection Sunday:
Kevin Sweeney, Sports Illustrated
North Carolina's bubble status: First four out.
"The Heels deserve a ton of credit for rallying from 24 down to have a chance to tie in the closing seconds, but a baffling mental lapse by veteran Jae’Lyn Withers led to a game-deciding lane violation that sent the Tar Heels home without the signature win they so desperately needed," Sweeney wrote. "Quality metrics believe UNC is an NCAA tournament team, but one win in 13 tries against Quad 1 opponents is a massive black eye on the résumé."
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
North Carolina's bubble status: First team out.
"But ESPN's forecast model has good news for the Heels: Their NCAA tournament odds stayed steady at 59%," Lunardi wrote. "As long as the ACC sends four teams to the Big Dance, UNC has favorable résumé ranks and a 2-1 head-to-head record against SMU and Wake Forest, the conference's other two candidates for that fourth spot. (It's also worth noting that 11 of the Heels' 13 losses have come against top-50 opponents, including to four top-five teams: Auburn, Alabama, Duke and Florida.) There's still uncertainty around UNC's fate, but the Heels are in better position than some other teams in our bubble list."
Jerry Palm, CBS
North Carolina's bubble status: First four out.
James Fletcher III, On3 Sports
North Carolina's bubble status: Last four in.
With plenty of conference tournament play still to be decided, the Tar Heels will await their NCAA tournament fate during Selection Sunday. The official bracket will be announced Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.