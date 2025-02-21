Women’s College Basketball Watchability: ACC Rivals Battle to Solidify Seeding
Recent weeks in women’s college basketball have provided a plethora of top-10 matchups, high-profile battles between bluebloods and the selection committee’s first top 16 reveal. With just two full weeks left in the regular season before conference tournaments, the upcoming slate isn’t as loaded, but there’s a lot to like—and more importantly, to watch.
Notre Dame has taken the top spot in the AP poll from UCLA and yet is still barely hanging on to possession of a one-seed. Meanwhile, teams at the top of the Big 12 and ACC are scrapping to improve their standing without many opportunities left to do so. And bubble teams, particularly in the Ivy League and the A-10, are in need of chances to go up against one another and prove they’re more worthy than their closest competitors.
All of that and more is on the docket for this week, so here’s what to prioritize watching.
No. 1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24–2) at No. 13 NC State Wolfpack (21–5)
Sunday, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN/Disney+/ESPN+
While the rest of the top teams in the country have had a slipup or two in the last few weeks, Notre Dame has kept the train on the tracks—and has been dominant in doing so. In fact, Monday’s 15-point win over Duke was the closest an opponent had come to the Fighting Irish since Clemson lost by nine back on Jan. 12. Still, Notre Dame was fourth in the committee’s initial rankings, a sign that the ACC isn’t quite on the same tier as the Big Ten and SEC in the committee’s eyes. Sunday’s game at NC State will be the last chance for Notre Dame to get a Quad 1 win and try to seal up a one-seed. The Wolfpack returned to form with a blowout victory at 21-win Georgia Tech this week, but preventing Notre Dame from getting to 20 straight wins is a different degree of difficulty.
No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers (21–5) at No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs (25–3)
Sunday, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2
The Horned Frogs control their own destiny in the Big 12 and winning out would earn the program its first conference title. Though a matchup with fellow conference frontrunner Baylor awaits in the final game, first up is West Virginia. The Mountaineers were excellent on both ends this last week in a pair of stress-free wins over Cincinnati and Kansas State. Senior JJ Quinerly led the way, scoring 29 points in 29 minutes against the Bearcats before going for 26 against the Wildcats. TCU has the perimeter defense to slow her down, but the Horned Frogs will also need to score enough on West Virginia’s 11th-ranked defense in the country.
No. 7 LSU Tigers (26–2) at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (21–4)
Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
Considering LSU’s two losses this season are at South Carolina and at Texas, there’s really nothing to harp on. The knock against the Tigers, and what may ultimately keep them from really getting one-seed consideration, is they only boast five Quad 1 wins—half of what the Gamecocks and Longhorns have this season. Kim Mulkey’s program will have a chance to get three more down the stretch, beginning against Kentucky, which rallied back from a poor week with two wins over Missouri and Georgia. Georgia Amoore returned to form (40 points and 12 assists combined) and balanced scoring attacks helped immensely, both of which the Wildcats will need as much of as possible against an athletic, well-balanced LSU team.
No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (19–7) at No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes (22–4)
Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network+
It’s strange to say that a team ranked eighth in the country has flown under the radar, but Ohio State has quietly won games and slipped into good position for a top-16 seed. Only two Quad 1 wins and a generally underwhelming schedule will keep the Buckeyes from rising too much further up the ranks, especially after a stunning loss to Indiana on Thursday. The Buckeyes took 11 more shots and had 11 less turnovers than the Hoosiers and still managed to lose by double digits. Upcoming games against ranked teams in Michigan State, which has lost four of its last six, and Maryland gives Ohio State a chance to quickly move past the dud at Assembly Hall and reaffirm itself as a top-16 team going into March.
No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (24–4) at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils (20–7)
Thursday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
There’s simply never a bad time for a UNC vs. Duke game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Coupled with the fact that its two of the best teams in the ACC this year, its appointment television. UNC has been excellent of late, winning 10 of its last 11 with the single loss coming by two points to Florida State. A pair of tests on the road against Louisville and then Duke present a challenge, but should the Tar Heels rise to meet it, they could vie for a two-seed. Duke is in a similar boat despite the extra losses. The Blue Devils did drop a clunker at home to Louisville, turning the ball over 20 times and shooting 2-of-13 from three. Duke had a similar outing the last time it lost to UNC in overtime in early January (22 turnovers, 23.5% from the floor, 4-of-17 from deep), meaning revenge will only come with cleaner play.
Other Games to Watch
Columbia Lions (18–5) at Princeton Tigers (18–5)
Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The Ivy League battle continues. Last week’s watchability outlined what’s at stake for Columbia, Princeton and Harvard with the two non-auto bid programs likely finding themselves on the bubble. The Lions were stifled by the Crimson last week and scored just 16 points in the first half, so they’ll need a better start to sweep the regular-season series against the Tigers.
No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (21–6) at No. 4 USC Trojans (24–2)
Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, FS1
There was no comedown for the Trojans after beating UCLA last Friday, as JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen handled their business with a combined 88 points in two recent wins over Washington and No. 22 Michigan State. Just two games remain for USC, including a rematch against the Bruins in the finale, which could be a battle for a one-seed, but the team can’t look past the Illini, who were the winners of eight straight until losing at UCLA on Thursday.
George Mason Patriots (23–4) at Saint Joseph’s Hawks (20–6)
Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU
George Mason has a pair of stellar basketball programs this season, but the Patriots saw their 11-game winning streak snapped by Davidson on Thursday. The loss is a blow to the program’s at-large hopes as Richmond seems to have the fast track for the A-10’s autobid. That’s why beating a fellow bubble team in Saint Joe’s, losers of two straight, would be a much-needed last grasp at trying to earn one of the final spots in the field of 68—for either team.
No. 19 Baylor Bears (23–5) at No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats (24–4)
Monday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+
Kansas State once seemed poised to compete for a two-seed, but coming in 12th on the committee’s first top 16 reveal was a blow to those hopes. Losing at West Virginia and regressing again offensively certainly didn’t help the case. At this point, the Wildcats will hope to stay in that top 16 altogether and a single win over Baylor may be enough to make that a reality.
No. 23 Creighton Bluejays (22–4) at No. 5 UConn Huskies (25–3)
Thursday, 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Going on the road and becoming the first team to beat South Carolina in Colonial Life Arena in 71 games is as good of a win as there is in women's college basketball, full stop. Creighton is the final ranked team on the docket for UConn and if the Huskies want to backdoor their way into a one-seed, they’ll need a convincing win—and some help.