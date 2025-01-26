Xavier Fans Start NSFW Anti-Dan Hurley Chant Long Before Tip-Off vs. UConn
Fans of Xavier were ready to rock on Saturday night with No. 19 UConn in town.
Over an hour before the game even started—and with Huskies head coach Dan Hurley firmly in the spotlight for his recent sideline antics—the Musketeers' faithful relayed quite the NSFW chant toward the back-to-back national champion:
"F*** Dan Hurley," they yelled on repeat. Here's the video:
Said chants continued well after tip-off in Cincinnati.
Hurley took some heat earlier this week when—during UConn's 80–78 win over Butler—cameras caught him snapping at an official and telling him not to turn away because he is "the best coach in the f---ing sport." The 52-year-old deflected blame after the contest, saying that "the TV likes (him)," and that he wishes "they'd put the camera on the other coach more."
On Saturday morning's edition of ESPN's College GameDay, analyst Jay Bilas criticized what is dubbed Hurley's "authentic" and "competitive" personality—saying it's "just an excuse for bad behavior."
The Huskies are 14-5 through their first 19 games of the 2025 season and are ranked No. 19 in the country. They're coming off of back-to-back national championships,