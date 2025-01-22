UConn's Dan Hurley Berated Referee for Walking Away From Him During Heated Outburst
Danny Hurley blew up on an official again on Tuesday night and this time he reminded the offending referee of just how good a coach he is.
During a dead ball with 2:58 left in the first half of UConn's matchup with Butler, Hurley wanted to talk to one of the game's officials. He yelled at said official, who proceeded to turn and walk away. That only set Hurley off more. He then unleashed a quote that is sure to live on for a while.
As the official walked away, Hurley appeared to say, "What are you doing to me? Don't you big time me, I'm the best coach in the f---ing sport." I'm not a professional lip reader but it was pretty clear that's at least very close to the actual quote.
Judge for yourself:
Hurley is likely the best coach in college basketball right now and his back-to-back national championships make that case for him. But that doesn't mean he should say it out loud on national television.
This is nowhere near the first time Hurley has exploded on officials or that his on-court antics have been questionable. College basketball fans are a bit fed up with how he acts during games and after. This will only add fuel to that fire.