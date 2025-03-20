Xavier's Celebration After Comeback vs. Texas Featured Cowboy Hats and Horns Down
Xavier mounted a ferocious comeback aided by a rambunctious crowd against Texas on Wednesday night to close out First Four action. The Musketeers' victory earned them a date with Illinois on Friday and ended the Longhorns' season. It may also spell the end for Texas coach Rodney Terry.
The victorious side did what college teams do following the season-extended victory, turning the locker room into one giant splash zone by tossing water all around and busting out the controversial "Horns Down" signal.
Zach Freemantle, who scored 15 key points, took the opportunity to wear a cowboy hat and looked great.
All of this surely adds a little sting to whole experience for Texas, which had the game in its grasp and let it slip away. There's a long and rich tradition of opposing teams flashing the Horns Down signage and it's ticked off Longhorns fans every single time. Xavier does not have much cause to have a real rivalry here but then again, when else will they ever get the opportunity to throw up their hands in this specific way?