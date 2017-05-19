The drive for more consideration of defensive players in the Heisman Trophy conversation probably won’t result in a major payoff this December. It would take an atypically undistinguished crop of quarterbacks, as well as an unusually mediocre group of running backs, for someone on the opposite side of the ball to break through. Don’t bet on it.

Yet if you had to pick one defensive player with the best chance of claiming the award in 2017, it would be hard to find fault with Derwin James. He reacquainted college football fans this spring with his sublime combination of athleticism and versatility. James reportedly lined up everywhere from cornerback to kick returner to defensive end and he registered seven tackles and a pair of sacks in the Seminoles’ Garnet and Gold game. Yet the biggest takeaway in Tallahassee concerned James’s health: He seems to have fully recovered from the meniscus tear that forced him to miss all but two games last season and, presumably, prevented him from doing things like skying for one-handed catches and pulling off through-the-legs dunks.

James is a protean terror capable of locking down wide receivers, crunching ball carriers and treating offensive linemen like Steven Seagal does bad guys. If he’s at his do-everything best this fall, voters may not be able to justify leaving him off their ballots.