LSU is dealing with a spate of break-ins at Tiger stadium, and the latest one is a doozy.

A man was arrested Monday after using a mechanical ladder to sneak into the stadium with a prostitute and he admitted as much to police.

Stadium security spotted Lucien Hamilton, 36, from nearby Brusly, La., and the unidentified woman entering the stadium and called the police. He fessed up after the cops showed up to arrest him.

There have now been at least five illegal entries at Tiger Stadium in the past year, according The Times-Picayune.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hamilton remained in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on $3,000 bond.