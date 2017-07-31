College Football

UCF Kicker Ruled Ineligible by NCAA for Monetizing YouTube Videos

2:54 | College Football
UCF kicker/YouTube star slams NCAA: "It's time to fight back"
Dan Gartland
37 minutes ago

UCF kicker Donald De La Haye has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA after he refused to give in to the organization’s demand for him to stop monetizing his popular YouTube channel. 

De La Haye, a junior kickoff specialist, has a YouTube channel with over 90,000 subscribers that has amassed nearly five million total views. The NCAA took issue with the fact that the videos bring in advertising revenue and said he was no longer allowed to make money off his athletics-related videos if he wanted to continue playing college football. UCF lobbied the NCAA to allow De La Haye to continue to profit off his channel provided he did not collect any revenue from videos related to athletics. The NCAA approved those conditions but De La Haye declined to move his sports-related videos to a non-monetized account and was ruled ineligible.

De La Haye made it clear in an interview on SI Now last month that he wasn’t going to back down from his fight with the NCAA. 

“I feel like it’s about time for things to be changed,” De La Haye told SI Now. “…The times these rules were made weren’t really up to par with what’s going on in the real world today.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters