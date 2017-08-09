College Football

Sports Illustrated Enhances College Football Preview Covers with AR Technology

1:39 | College Football
There's No Wrong Way to Get to the College Football Playoff
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

This week’s college football preview issue of Sports Illustrated comes to life with the addition of augmented reality technology. 

SI previously used AR in its “Capturing Everest” issue in May. This time, presented by Holiday Inn Express, the technology is being used on each of the four covers for our big season preview. You don’t even have to have a fancy VR headset to experience it.

All you need is to download the Life VR app on your phone and use the app’s AR mode to scan the cover. Once you do, you’ll see a video narrated by SI’s Andy Staples that serves as an introduction to the issue. (It’s the same video at the top of this post.) 

As with previous years, there are four versions of the cover, featuring USC, Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Alabama. 

Here’s a preview of what the AR looks like.

In non-AR news, the college football preview includes Lee Jenkins’s profile of USC quarterback Sam Darnold, Staples on the Big 12’s diminished influence, and SI’s preseason Top 25.  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters