College Football

Watch: Nick Saban Couldn't Care Less About Monday's Solar Eclipse

College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Nick Saban is not interested in seeing the solar eclipse live Monday.

When asked about the event and if his team had any plans to watch it, Saban made it clear that he doesn't see the point in taking time away from practice to look up at the sun.

So not only is Saban not concerned about seeing the eclipse in person because of the Weather Channel, his house in Clayton, Ga. will have one of the best views in the country, and nobody will be there.

College Football
Nick Saban Rants During Press Conference: 'Sometimes I Wonder Why Do We Play?'

The top-ranked Crimson Tide do have a matchup with No. 3 Florida State on Sept. 2 to prepare for so it makes sense why Saban might be a bit more focused on getting ready for the game compared to looking at an image he has been able to see on television.

Still, it just seems like after five national championships including four at Alabama, Saban would be a little more open to once in a lifetime experiences.

 

