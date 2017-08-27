College Football

Report: Alabama Defensive Lineman Raekwon Davis Shot In Leg

Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis was shot in his right leg early Sunday morning, according to the Tuscaloosa News.

Investigators would not confirm Davis was the victim according to the Tuscaloosa News, but they did say the victim was hit by a stray bullet and was hospitalized for a minor leg injury. The Tuscaloosa News confirmed it was Davis who was shot.

“The victim told investigators he was standing outside of Bar 17 when he heard several gunshots and realized he had been shot in the right leg,” Capt. Gary Hood told the Tuscaloosa News. “The victim was uncooperative with investigators.”

Davis, a sophomore standing at 6'7" 306 pounds, played in seven games last season. He recorded four tackles and one sack in those contests.

Top-ranked Alabama opens up its season against No. 3 Florida State on Sept. 2 in Atlanta. Davis' status for the game is still unknown, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

 

