College Football

Look: FAMU Wears Illegal Jerseys Against Arkansas, Gets Penalized Before Kickoff

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Florida A&M got off on the wrong foot in its game against Arkansas Thursday.

The Rattlers were penalized before the game even started because they were wearing illegal jerseys, according to CBS Sports. The penalty for illegal jerseys? The team loses a one timeout at the start of each quarter.

According to rule 1-4.5-b, the numbers on the jersey must contrast the base color of the jersey. So although FAMU's white-on-white scheme looks good, it's not allowed and cost the team four of its six timeouts in this road game.

It's easy to blame FAMU for this mistake, because somebody on the team should have been aware of the rule to make sure something as ridiculous as this didn't happen. In the team's defense however, they wore these same jerseys every road game last season without any repercussions, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Here are in the illegal jerseys in the team's 2016 season opener against Miami.

Photo by Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It looks like the Rattlers will have to have a new road uniform for their game against Savannah State on Sept. 23.

 

