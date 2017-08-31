Florida A&M got off on the wrong foot in its game against Arkansas Thursday.

The Rattlers were penalized before the game even started because they were wearing illegal jerseys, according to CBS Sports. The penalty for illegal jerseys? The team loses a one timeout at the start of each quarter.

Penalty called on FAMU for illegal jerseys. Numbers don't contrast enough. Lost TO for every qtr they wear them. #SECfootball pic.twitter.com/h14oXOaC74 — David Leavitt (@dvdleavitt) September 1, 2017

According to rule 1-4.5-b, the numbers on the jersey must contrast the base color of the jersey. So although FAMU's white-on-white scheme looks good, it's not allowed and cost the team four of its six timeouts in this road game.

It's easy to blame FAMU for this mistake, because somebody on the team should have been aware of the rule to make sure something as ridiculous as this didn't happen. In the team's defense however, they wore these same jerseys every road game last season without any repercussions, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Here are in the illegal jerseys in the team's 2016 season opener against Miami.

Photo by Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It looks like the Rattlers will have to have a new road uniform for their game against Savannah State on Sept. 23.