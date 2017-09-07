Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin was sent racist hate mail, calling him a racial slur, saying he "can't win" and should "get lost".

In a tweet posted by his wife Charlene on Thursday, she showed the letter and asked what part of this situation was appropriate, and if the sender thought about whether one of their children would open the letter.

People of 2017: please tell me how any part of this is ok. And to the sender: did it occur to you that a child may open it?#orelseWHAT? pic.twitter.com/Co1s2Hb94r — charlene sumlin (@courshel) September 7, 2017

The letter, which has a return address of Houston Country Club, says, "You suck as a coach. You're a n----r and can't win! Please get out! or else."

Sumlin has been under heavy scrutiny since Texas A&M blew a 34-point lead against UCLA to open its season last week. Earlier this week, a Texas A&M regent called for Sumlin to be fired.

Sumlin is under contract through 2019.