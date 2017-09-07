College Football

Kevin Sumlin Received Racist Hate Mail In Wake Of Loss At UCLA

0:40 | College Football
Texas A&M Regents Member Wants Kevin Sumlin Fired
Khadrice Rollins
16 minutes ago

Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin was sent racist hate mail, calling him a racial slur, saying he "can't win" and should "get lost".

In a tweet posted by his wife Charlene on Thursday, she showed the letter and asked what part of this situation was appropriate, and if the sender thought about whether one of their children would open the letter.

The letter, which has a return address of Houston Country Club, says, "You suck as a coach. You're a n----r and can't win! Please get out! or else."

• Despite Texas A&M's Collapse to UCLA, It's Too Soon to Decide Kevin Sumlin's Fate

Sumlin has been under heavy scrutiny since Texas A&M blew a 34-point lead against UCLA to open its season last week. Earlier this week, a Texas A&M regent called for Sumlin to be fired.

Sumlin is under contract through 2019.

