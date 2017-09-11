College Football

Rutgers Offensive Coordinator Jerry Kill Hospitalized After Seizure Recurrence

0:44 | College Football
Rutgers assistant Jerry Kill hospitalized after 'minor seizure'
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Rutgers offensive coordinator Jerry Kill was hospitalized Sunday after he had a “minor seizure,” head coach Chris Ash told reporters Monday

Kill was forced to step down as head coach at Minnesota in 2015 due to epilepsy and is in his first season at Rutgers. He spent a year away from coaching in an administrative role at Kansas State, during which time he said he was able to develop a routine that effectively manages his symptoms.

Kill was knocked down on the sideline during Saturday’s game against Eastern Michigan and “was really discombobulated” as a result, Ash said. Kill had headaches Saturday night before having a minor seizure on Sunday morning, according to Ash. 

Ash called the episode “a minor setback” and expects Kill to rejoin the team shortly. Kill is even expected to coach in next weekend’s game against Morgan State. 

