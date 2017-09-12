Michigan is teaming with Amazon Prime to do an eight-episode documentary series on the 2017 season, the team announced Tuesday.

"We welcome judgment!" coach Jim Harbaugh said in the statement. "We embrace this opportunity to showcase our 2017 University of Michigan football team to a vast audience around the world."

The Montag Group and Big Ten Network will also assist in the making of the series which is scheduled to come out in January of 2018.

The docuseries will look at the lives of Michigan's players and coaches, both on and off the field, examining what their lives are like in the Ann Arbor community and in the classroom.

The No. 7 Wolverines have started the season 2-0 and welcome Air Force to The Big House for their next game.