College Football

Michigan Is Doing a Documentary Series On Its 2017 Season With Amazon Prime

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Khadrice Rollins
40 minutes ago

Michigan is teaming with Amazon Prime to do an eight-episode documentary series on the 2017 season, the team announced Tuesday.

"We welcome judgment!" coach Jim Harbaugh said in the statement. "We embrace this opportunity to showcase our 2017 University of Michigan football team to a vast audience around the world."

The Montag Group and Big Ten Network will also assist in the making of the series which is scheduled to come out in January of 2018.

The docuseries will look at the lives of Michigan's players and coaches, both on and off the field, examining what their lives are like in the Ann Arbor community and in the classroom.

• Michigan Tailgating Guide

The No. 7 Wolverines have started the season 2-0 and welcome Air Force to The Big House for their next game.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters