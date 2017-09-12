Texas and USC are facing off on Saturday for the first time since the 2006 Rose Bowl. The game where Vince Young put on a show of a lifetime and handed USC its only loss of the season en route to winning a national title for Texas.

Well, according to USC's game notes, that didn't officially happen. The Trojans are saying they are still 4-0 against the Longhorns, and the meeting Sept. 16 will be the first official game between the two programs since 1967.

Screenshot from USC Game Notes

Screenshot from USC Game Notes

So USC is still undefeated against Texas but winless against Kansas?

The Trojans vacated their wins from the 2005 season and their last two wins from the 2004 season, including the 2004 BCS National Championship (the vacated win against Oklahoma), after the NCAA decided star running back Reggie Bush received impermissible benefits. It looks like USC has determined that if the wins were vacated, then the loss to Texas was vacated as well.

That means the game this week will be the first time Texas and USC officially meet since OJ Simpson's first year. Before the Pac-8 was even thing.

However, Texas is still counting the win in its game notes.

Screenshot from Texas Game Notes

Maybe the winner of Saturday's game should get to decide whether or not the 2006 Rose Bowl ever happened.

