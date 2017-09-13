#DearAndy: After the win at Ohio State, can Oklahoma run the Table?

Here’s a tweet by Sports Illustrated writer Ben Reiter that’s going viral, about Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Alabama has a freshman quarterback from Hawaii, and at least one fan is concerned pic.twitter.com/uKxTpVz1hm — Ben Reiter (@BenReiter) September 13, 2017

When I first saw this I took it at face value, but now I’m not so sure. Alabama isn’t known for high educational standards but I think people there still know what is and isn’t a U.S. state.

It’s the last sentence—particularly the line “as confused as a yankee learning to square dance”—that made me think this is ironic. This poster has either mastered the ability to parody Alabamians or they really do fit every stereotype us “Yankees” have about them. I really hope it’s the former, because the latter is pretty grim.