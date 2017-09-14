Two brothers, one a former Indiana receiver and the other a star of the Netflix series Last Chance U, have been charged with the murder of a Tennessee teen, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

Camion Patrick, 22, was arrested Wednesday by police in Bloomington and his 20-year-old brother Isaiah Wright was arrested Wednesday in Tennessee. They are accused of killing 18-year-old Caleb Radford on July 25 in Alcoa, Tenn. Radford was found on the street in a residential neighborhood with multiple stab wounds.

Patrick and Wright both attended East Mississippi Community College, the school featured on Last Chance U, though Patrick played there before the series was filmed.

Wright was a significant character in the series for two seasons and garnered interest as a running back from Auburn, Indiana, Iowa State and West Virginia before landing at Division-II West Georgia. (Wright left West Georgia before the start of this season.)

Patrick was a heralded recruit but academic issues and injuries, including a torn ACL, hampered his college career. He played in only 10 games for Indiana, all last season, catching six passes for 154 yards and a touchdowns and adding four carries for 10 yards and a score. Patrick received a medical hardship before this season that allowed him to stay on scholarship while ending his football career.