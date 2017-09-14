College Football

LenDale White Details Struggles with Vicodin Abuse and Suicidal Thoughts

0:59 | NFL
Former RB LenDale White Estimates He Suffered 20-30 Concussions During Career
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Former USC and NFL running back LenDale White opened up in a profile in the Los Angeles Times published this week about how his body and mind suffered as a result of his football career.

White estimates that he had about 20 or 30 concussions (“But he can’t be sure,” Zach Helfand writes. “Only one was diagnosed, he says.”) and sometimes had to be guided into position by his quarterback after a big blow. The hits to the head and general pounding his body took left White with constant aches and pains. He turned to Vicodin. 

“And I don't mean like popping a pain pill because I'm hurt,” White told the Times. “I mean popping scripts. Like 10 Vicodins at a time type [stuff]. You know what I mean? To feel it, like I'm high. To feel the numbness.”

Years later, after the end of his NFL career, White had suicidal thoughts when confronting life after football. 

“I don't wanna be that guy to drive to a … stadium and blow my brains out,” he told the Times. “I don't want to be that guy. But bro, sometimes, there's, again, that frustration of football and the fact that people are able to hold that over you.”

White leaned on his former USC teammates to get through the tough times. Many of them were having similar struggles with discerning their post-football purpose in life and formed a 30-man group chat that functioned as a sort of support group. 

“If it wasn't for some of that group chat talk some of the days, I don't know how I would get through it,” White said.

Living in his hometown of Denver, where marijuana is legal, White also used cannabis to quit abusing pain pills. He’s feeling better now, mentally and physically, and the famously chunky power back is also looking more svelte these days. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters