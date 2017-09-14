The best sub-genre of college sports video is the walk-on scholarship surprise, where hard-working student-athletes learn they will have less debt upon graduation.

Michigan basketball got the cops involved, ECU’s coach surprised his player’s mom at work and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck employed a T-shirt cannon and a kid from a local hospital.

Because they’re all awesome it’s tough to say whether one is better than the other, but Hawaii quarterback Hunter Hughes getting his scholly from WWE’s The New Day is pretty great.

Hunter Hughes, you gotta dance for it they say! Full scholarship handed out by @NickRolovich at #WWEHonolulu tonight! @HawaiiFootball pic.twitter.com/r7espcYrWw — Brandi Higa (@bhiga12) September 14, 2017

So let me get this straight. Hughes now gets his schooling covered, got to hang out in the ring with WWE stars and lives in Hawaii? He’s living the life.