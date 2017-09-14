College Football

The New Day Presents Hawaii Walk-On with Scholarship at WWE Show in Honolulu

1:39 | Extra Mustard
WWE gives teen with chronic liver disease the role of a lifetime
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The best sub-genre of college sports video is the walk-on scholarship surprise, where hard-working student-athletes learn they will have less debt upon graduation.

Michigan basketball got the cops involved, ECU’s coach surprised his player’s mom at work and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck employed a T-shirt cannon and a kid from a local hospital. 

Because they’re all awesome it’s tough to say whether one is better than the other, but Hawaii quarterback Hunter Hughes getting his scholly from WWE’s The New Day is pretty great. 

So let me get this straight. Hughes now gets his schooling covered, got to hang out in the ring with WWE stars and lives in Hawaii? He’s living the life. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters