College Football

Watch: USC Topples Texas In Double Overtime

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Khadrice Rollins
21 minutes ago

USC and Texas battled past the final whistle and into double-overtime on Saturday in The Coliseum.

The Longhorns were down late, but took the lead with less than a minute remaining on a 17-yard touchdown from Sam Ehlinger to Armanti Foreman.

USC then marched down the field to tie the game on a field goal as time expired.

To open overtime, USC scored a touchdown on its first play.

Texas then answered with a score of its own.

The Longhorns then fumbled after getting inside the USC five-yard line in the second overtime.

This allowed the Trojans to win the game on a field goal and come away with a 27-24 victory.

The stakes were not as high as the last time the two teams met, but the late-game drama was certainly close.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters