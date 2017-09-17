Watch: USC Topples Texas In Double Overtime
USC and Texas battled past the final whistle and into double-overtime on Saturday in The Coliseum.
The Longhorns were down late, but took the lead with less than a minute remaining on a 17-yard touchdown from Sam Ehlinger to Armanti Foreman.
ice cold pic.twitter.com/nfDF4Qu1zI— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2017
USC then marched down the field to tie the game on a field goal as time expired.
🚨 FIELD GOAL 🚨— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 17, 2017
USC 17, Texas 17#TEXvsUSC pic.twitter.com/KvUnp6Unim
To open overtime, USC scored a touchdown on its first play.
Clutch OT touchdown ✅— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2017
Dap up USC legend @mattleinartqb ✅ pic.twitter.com/UwbgMD0tkG
Texas then answered with a score of its own.
TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Ehlinger to freshman Cade Brewer. #Hookem pic.twitter.com/AEkXKhnPZk— Hookem Football (@hornsfootball) September 17, 2017
The Longhorns then fumbled after getting inside the USC five-yard line in the second overtime.
Christian Rector comes up with the game-changing strip at the goal line for #USC! #TEXvsUSC pic.twitter.com/BkitYNDtI8— Chat Sports (@ChatSports) September 17, 2017
This allowed the Trojans to win the game on a field goal and come away with a 27-24 victory.
The winner #FOXFieldPass pic.twitter.com/oCsVN8whno— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2017
The stakes were not as high as the last time the two teams met, but the late-game drama was certainly close.