USC and Texas battled past the final whistle and into double-overtime on Saturday in The Coliseum.

The Longhorns were down late, but took the lead with less than a minute remaining on a 17-yard touchdown from Sam Ehlinger to Armanti Foreman.

ice cold pic.twitter.com/nfDF4Qu1zI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2017

USC then marched down the field to tie the game on a field goal as time expired.

To open overtime, USC scored a touchdown on its first play.

Clutch OT touchdown ✅

Dap up USC legend @mattleinartqb ✅ pic.twitter.com/UwbgMD0tkG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2017

Texas then answered with a score of its own.

The Longhorns then fumbled after getting inside the USC five-yard line in the second overtime.

Christian Rector comes up with the game-changing strip at the goal line for #USC! #TEXvsUSC pic.twitter.com/BkitYNDtI8 — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) September 17, 2017

This allowed the Trojans to win the game on a field goal and come away with a 27-24 victory.

The stakes were not as high as the last time the two teams met, but the late-game drama was certainly close.