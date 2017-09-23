It's been a pretty eventful day in sports, with the president getting mad at both the NFL and Stephen Curry and that Carmelo Anthony fellow getting traded to the blue team in Oklahoma.

What we need in these high-stress times are videos that we can all agree are cute and funny. Here is one such video, in which a squirrel scores a touchdown during a stoppage in the Louisville-Kent State game:

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



SQUIRREL TOUCHDOWN



REPEAT: SQUIRREL TOUCHDOWN



🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/IHFJdqEP6b — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) September 23, 2017

Look at him pump the breaks right before he was about to go out the back of the end zone. That's an animal with a nose for the goal. Beautiful stuff all around.