Just hours after taking issue with the NFL, President Donald Trump has set his sights on the NBA.

Trump tweeted Saturday morning that he will not invite the Warriors to visit the White House, in response to comments Stephen Curry made Friday.

“You can talk about all the different personalities that have said things and done things — from Kaepernick to what happened with Michael Bennett to all sorts of examples of what has gone on in our country that has led to change,” Curry told reporters. “We’re all trying to do what we can using our platforms, using our opportunities to shed light on that. That’s kind of where I stand on that. I don’t think us going to the White House will miraculously make everything better, but this is my opportunity to voice that.”

Curry also said that if the team were to vote on whether to go, he would say no.

Saturday morning, shortly after the television program Fox & Friends covered Curry's comments, Trump tweeted that the invite was off the table.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

It's unclear whether the White House had actually extended an invitation to the Warriors in the first place. When players and coaches have spoken about the possibility of attending, it has always been framed as "if we're invited."

Curry has made no secret of his feelings for Trump—in February, he backhandedly referred to Trump as an "ass." Many of Curry's teammates, such as Kevin Durant, and head coach Steve Kerr are also vocal critics of Trump's.