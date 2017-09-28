Texas travels to Ames, Iowa on Thursday for a weekday game against Iowa State.

The Longhorns sit at 1-2 and have not taken the field since dropping a double overtime contest to USC on Sept. 16. Texas has been relying on freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger to hold down the fort while starter Shane Buechele recovers from a shoulder injury he suffered in the season-opening loss to Maryland.

Iowa State enters the game at 2-1 after defeat Akron 41-14 on Sept. 16. The Cyclones have scored at least 41 points in their three games this season, including a 44-41 overtime loss to Iowa. Running back David Montgomery has rushed for 321 yards and four touchdowns to create a balanced attack as quarterback Jacob Park has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 935 yards and eight scores.

In last year's meeting, Texas came away with a 27-6 victory.

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

Next Three Games

Texas: vs. Kansas State (10/7), vs. No. 3 Oklahoma (10/14), vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State (10/21)

Iowa State: at No. 3 Oklahoma (10/7), vs. Kansas (10/14), at Texas Tech (10/21)