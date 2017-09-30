Is Saquon Barkley The Best Football Player In The Country?

Saquon Barkley is making a really compelling case for being the best player in college football.

The Heisman contender has been putting on a show all season by either running through, around or jumping over would-be tacklers. On Saturday, he decided to give the fans a glimpse of his greatness on the opening kick off.

In Penn State's first Big Ten game at home against Indiana, Barkley went 98 yards on the game's first play, weaving his way through defenders and high-stepping away from the Hoosier who had the best chance to bring him down.

Saquon Barkley opens the game with a kick return TD! pic.twitter.com/dYGg6OjJSf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 30, 2017

With Barkley running through the opposition like this, it will be hard to imagine slowing him down any time soon.