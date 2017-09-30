College Football

Watch: Saquon Barkley Returns Opening Kickoff for Touchdown

0:35 | College Football
Is Saquon Barkley The Best Football Player In The Country?
Khadrice Rollins
27 minutes ago

Saquon Barkley is making a really compelling case for being the best player in college football.

The Heisman contender has been putting on a show all season by either running through, around or jumping over would-be tacklers. On Saturday, he decided to give the fans a glimpse of his greatness on the opening kick off.

In Penn State's first Big Ten game at home against Indiana, Barkley went 98 yards on the game's first play, weaving his way through defenders and high-stepping away from the Hoosier who had the best chance to bring him down.

With Barkley running through the opposition like this, it will be hard to imagine slowing him down any time soon.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters