How to Watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss on Oct. 7.

Khadrice Rollins
October 07, 2017

Auburn hosts Ole Miss on Saturday in their yearly SEC West matchup.

The No. 12 Tigers are 4-1 and coming off a blowout win over Mississippi State. In the 49-10 victory that lifted Auburn to 2-0 in conference play, quarterback Jarrett Stidham went 13-of-16 for 264 yards and a pair of touchdowns while running back Kerryon Johnson ran for 116 yards and three scores. In five games, Auburn's defense has not allowed more than 14 points in any game.

The Rebels are 2-2 and looking to pick up their first SEC win of the season. Last week, Ole Miss suffered a pummeling at the hands of Alabama as the Rebels failed to convert on third or fourth down in the 66-3 loss. After two blowout victories in which the team scored at least 45 points in each, Ole Miss has now lost two straight games and has combined for just 19 points in the losses.

Last year when these two teams met in Oxford, Miss., Auburn came away with a 40-29 win.

How to Watch

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

Next Three Games

Auburn: at LSU (10/14), at Arkansas (10/21), at Texas A&M (11/4)

Ole Miss: vs. Vanderbilt (10/14), vs. LSU (10/21), vs. Arkansas (10/28)

