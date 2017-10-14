Darrell Langham Would Like to Remind Everyone Miami Apparently Can't Be Killed

Quickly

  • How's that for an ending? For the second week in a row, Miami somehow came away with a last-minute victory to stay undefeated.
By Eric Single
October 14, 2017

It’s entirely possible that Miami can’t lose. A handful of ranked teams take on that aura around midseason every year, where it’s nearly impossible to tell whether they are very good or very lucky. After a second consecutive last-minute victory over a quality ACC opponent, punctuated by a second consecutive improbably clutch Darrell Langham catch, the Hurricanes are there. Whatever Saturday’s 25–24 win over Georgia Tech means in the longer view of Miami’s pursuit of the program’s elusive first ACC Coastal division title, it was not short on luck or drama.

Miami trailed 24–13 with 20 minutes to play, and it seemed coach Mark Richt had committed the coaching blunder of the weekend when his surprise onside kick to open the second half was recovered by Georgia Tech and returned for a touchdown. Then came the rain—a true South Florida downpour that intensified in the third quarter and threw the rest of the game into chaos as the field at Hard Rock Stadium quickly turned to slop. Miami picked up nine points with two long scoring drives on back-to-back possessions in the third before both teams’ offenses took on water and stalled out down the stretch.

College Football
LSU Turns It On Late for Orgeron's Sake to Knock Off Auburn

Miami salvaged the day for its soaked fans with a 15-play, 85-yard drive in the final two and a half minutes. Just like in last week’s win over Florida State, it was Langham, who had tallied just four catches in the season’s first four games, who Malik Rosier looked toward in the final minutes as Miami drove for the win. And then this happened.

A few plays later, the Hurricanes had set up kicker Michael Badgley for a straight-on 24-yard game-winning field goal with four seconds remaining. When (or if?) Miami suffers its first loss of the season, don’t weep for The U; it has produced a pair of last-second escapes that most Power 5 teams would envy.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters