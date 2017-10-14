It’s entirely possible that Miami can’t lose. A handful of ranked teams take on that aura around midseason every year, where it’s nearly impossible to tell whether they are very good or very lucky. After a second consecutive last-minute victory over a quality ACC opponent, punctuated by a second consecutive improbably clutch Darrell Langham catch, the Hurricanes are there. Whatever Saturday’s 25–24 win over Georgia Tech means in the longer view of Miami’s pursuit of the program’s elusive first ACC Coastal division title, it was not short on luck or drama.

Miami trailed 24–13 with 20 minutes to play, and it seemed coach Mark Richt had committed the coaching blunder of the weekend when his surprise onside kick to open the second half was recovered by Georgia Tech and returned for a touchdown. Then came the rain—a true South Florida downpour that intensified in the third quarter and threw the rest of the game into chaos as the field at Hard Rock Stadium quickly turned to slop. Miami picked up nine points with two long scoring drives on back-to-back possessions in the third before both teams’ offenses took on water and stalled out down the stretch.

Miami salvaged the day for its soaked fans with a 15-play, 85-yard drive in the final two and a half minutes. Just like in last week’s win over Florida State, it was Langham, who had tallied just four catches in the season’s first four games, who Malik Rosier looked toward in the final minutes as Miami drove for the win. And then this happened.

Darrell Langham came up with this INCREDIBLE catch on 4th down(!!!) to set up that GW FG for #Miami! #TheU #GTvsMIA pic.twitter.com/Yx5EyByWhg — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) October 14, 2017

A few plays later, the Hurricanes had set up kicker Michael Badgley for a straight-on 24-yard game-winning field goal with four seconds remaining. When (or if?) Miami suffers its first loss of the season, don’t weep for The U; it has produced a pair of last-second escapes that most Power 5 teams would envy.