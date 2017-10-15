A wild Friday the 13th took down Clemson and Washington State as things got a lot more interesting with massive underdogs stepping up. It’s Alabama and everyone else. No one feels right at No. 2 and now we’re sorting out one-loss teams as we’ve reached that second stage of the season.

1. Alabama: Nick Saban’s squad hammered another SEC foe, blasting Arkansas 41–9, making it five times in seven games Alabama has held an opponent to single-digits. Junior RB Damien Harris surpassed the 100-yard mark for the third time in the past four games, cruising for 125 yards on just nine carries. Alabama has now outscored its opponents 100–9 in the first quarter and 169–26 in the first half this season.

2. Penn State: The Nittany Lions haven’t had a brutal slate thus far. They were off this week, but things are about to get rough with games against Michigan, at Ohio State and Michigan State up next. PSU has a loaded offense and an impressive defense but we’re about to find out much more on them in the next few weeks.

3. Georgia: The Bulldogs struggled some with lowly Missouri before blowing the game open, 53–28. Jim Chaney’s offense piled up almost 700 yards with 300 plus rushing and passing. These Dawgs are the class of the SEC East.

4. TCU: It was a looong day for the Horned Frogs at Kansas State, where they endured one three-hour lightning delay and another one that lasted almost an hour before TCU left with a 26–6 win. Kenny Hill was solid and Gary Patterson’s D was stingy, limiting K-State to 216 yards and a 2-for-15 mark on third down. TCU has two very good wins on its resume in Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

5. Wisconsin: The Badgers rode their standout freshman Jonathan Taylor to bulldoze Purdue, 17–9, in a game where Wisconsin went 9 for 14 on third down. The Badgers surrendered only three second-half points against Purdue. On the season, Wisconsin's defense has allowed just 17 total points in the second half and scored 18 points itself after the half.

6. Clemson: Friday night’s upset loss at Syracuse after the Orange battered QB Kelly Bryant was a stunner, but don’t write off the Tigers. However, two of their three wins over ranked opponents don’t look quite as impressive after this week when both Auburn and Louisville lost to unranked opponents.

7. Oklahoma: Texas gave OU all it could handle, but Baker Mayfield rallied the Sooners to a bounce-back victory after last week’s loss in Norman to Iowa State. The Sooners still have one of the season’s most impressive wins, thumping Ohio State in Columbus.

8. Ohio State: Urban Meyer’s team is rampaging through this part of its schedule. Ohio State crunched Nebraska 56–14 on Saturday. Since losing to OU, the Buckeyes have averaged over 53 ppg.

9. Miami: Another week, another close shave for the Canes, but they remain unbeaten with a 25–24 win at home against Georgia Tech. We’ll find out much more about the young Canes in the second half of the season. They get an improving Syracuse team next and then have consecutive games against Virginia Tech and Notre Dame in November.

10. Oklahoma State: The Cowboys put up 59 points for the third time this season, whipping Baylor 59–16. Their lone loss was against a good TCU team, but their most impressive win was at a Texas Tech team that will fall out of the top 25.