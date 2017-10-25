Look: Arizona QB Coach Gets Interesting Haircut After Losing Bet

Arizona QB coach Rod Smith learned the hard way to not bet against the Wildcats' Khalil Tate.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 25, 2017

Rod Smith probably won't be making too many more bets with his team after this.

The Arizona quarterbacks coach made a wager with his team ahead of their matchup with UCLA two weeks ago: Beat the Bruins, and they can cut his hair.

Well, Smith had to find out the hard way to not bet against the Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate. The sophomore lit up UCLA for 230 rushing yards and a pair of scores in addition to his 148 passing yards and one passing touchdown while going nine-of-13 through the air in the 47-30 win. This came one week after he went 12-for-13 for 154 yards and a touchdown while racking up 327 yards and four touchdowns on the ground against Colorado.

Now that this is on his head, it seems like Smith will probably stop betting against his QB.

Tate dazzled once again last week going 10-for-15 for 166 yards plus 137 rushing yards for three total touchdowns in Arizona's 45-44 overtime win over Cal.

The 5-2 Wildcats are riding a three-game winning streak into their matchup with No. 15 Washington State Saturday.

