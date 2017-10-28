It isn’t quite planting a flag at midfield but Baker Mayfield is getting under the skin of an opposing fanbase again.

With Oklahoma taking on Texas Tech for the final time of Mayfield’s college career, Mayfield got in one last shot against his former school.

ESPN

Mayfield spent one season with the Red Raiders before transferring to Oklahoma under contentious circumstances. When Mayfield and the Sooners traveled to Lubbock last season, a whole bunch of Tech students wore the shirt Mayfield did on Saturday.

Seen a few of these shirts in the Texas Tech student section: pic.twitter.com/K0g5eCBHsx — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 22, 2016

All Mayfield did that day was throw for 545 yards and seven touchdowns, so maybe it’s just good luck.