After one of the best games of his career, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield decided to put an exclamation point on his team's 31-16 win at Ohio State. The senior took an Oklahoma flag and planted it right in the middle of the big red "O" at the 50-yard-line, as if to mark The Horseshoe as Sooner property.

Now, Mayfield is apologizing for his action.

.@baker_mayfield6 apologizes for planting the flag after the win. pic.twitter.com/GABar6zchJ — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 11, 2017

"I did not mean for it to be disrespectful towards any Ohio State people at all, especially not the team or the players, because they're a great team and a great program" Mayfield says in the video. "I didn't mean it to be disrespectful at all. I mean, we do the flag thing at OU-Texas, and so, that's just something I got caught up in in an emotional win, and you know, yeah, it should have been something I did in the locker room. So I apologize for doing it in the middle of the field."

Mayfield tossed three touchdowns on Saturday along with 386 yards and had only one incompletion in the second half as Oklahoma outscored the Buckeyes 28-13 in the final two quarters.

The No. 2 Sooners take on Tulane next on Sept. 16 at home.