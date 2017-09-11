College Football

Watch: Baker Mayfield Apologizes for Planting Oklahoma Flag on Ohio State's Field

2:25 | College Football
Baker Mayfield Gets Revenge Against OSU and Helps Big 12 In Process
Khadrice Rollins
44 minutes ago

After one of the best games of his career, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield decided to put an exclamation point on his team's 31-16 win at Ohio State. The senior took an Oklahoma flag and planted it right in the middle of the big red "O" at the 50-yard-line, as if to mark The Horseshoe as Sooner property.

Now, Mayfield is apologizing for his action.

"I did not mean for it to be disrespectful towards any Ohio State people at all, especially not the team or the players, because they're a great team and a great program" Mayfield says in the video. "I didn't mean it to be disrespectful at all. I mean, we do the flag thing at OU-Texas, and so, that's just something I got caught up in in an emotional win, and you know, yeah, it should have been something I did in the locker room. So I apologize for doing it in the middle of the field."

• Oklahoma's Statement Win Over Ohio State Brings the Big 12 Back Into the Playoff Picture

Mayfield tossed three touchdowns on Saturday along with 386 yards and had only one incompletion in the second half as Oklahoma outscored the Buckeyes 28-13 in the final two quarters.

The No. 2 Sooners take on Tulane next on Sept. 16 at home.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters