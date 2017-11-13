Report: Florida Looking Into Chip Kelly As Potential New Coach

The Gators are exploring the possibility of bringing in Chip Kelly, according to Yahoo Sports.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 13, 2017

Florida is looking into Chip Kelly as an option to fill its coaching vacancy, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reports.

According to Thamel, "a thorough vetting of Kelly has begun," which includes calls to NFL executives and a look at his NCAA issues at Oregon.

Thamel adds that if their is mutual interest between Kelly and Florida, "it's likely that a deal would come before the AAC title game." Thamel also mentioned UCF coach Scott Frost and Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen as other potential hires for the Gators.

The Florida job is open after Jim McElwain and the school parted ways after a 42-7 loss to Georgia.

Kelly, 53, has not coached since last season when he led the 49ers to a 2-14 record. Prior to that, he spent three seasons with the Eagles and went 26-21. At the college level, Kelly went 46-7 during four years at Oregon that included a trip to the BCS National Championship  game after going 12-0 in 2010.

College Football

