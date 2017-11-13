A football player at Tennessee State University was dismissed from the team and subsequently expelled from the school after he punched a coach on the sideline during a game this weekend.

Latrelle Lee, a senior defensive end, punched strength and conditioning coach T.J. Greenstone in the head, knocking Greenstone to the ground.

Greenstone, a former Vanderbilt defensive tackle, also acts as the Tigers’ “get-back” coach, instructing players not in the game to keep their distance from the sideline. The TSU offense was on the field when the incident occurred, according to The Tennessean.

(Watch the video at The Tennessean’s website if you can’t see it above.)

“We, of course, do not condone any act of violence within our department and are very disturbed by the action of one of our students,” TSU athletic director Teresa Phillips said in a statement. “We are committed to supporting the coach who was personally affected and our concern now is with him.”

Lee did not play in Saturday’s game, a 23–20 win over Southeast Missouri.