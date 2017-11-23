Why Is Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Called the Egg Bowl?

Why is it called the Egg Bowl?

By Khadrice Rollins
November 23, 2017

The Egg Bowl, officially known as the Battle for the Golden Egg, is the annual game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The game got its name from the trophy the teams play for, The Golden Egg.

The Golden Egg was first introduced to the rivalry in 1927, according to Ole Miss. When Ole Miss broke a 13-game losing streak in the series by winning the 1926 game, the Rebel fans stormed the field in hopes of taking down the goal post, according to Ole Miss. This led to fans of then-Mississippi A&M getting upset and a brawl breaking out with chairs being thrown, according to Ole Miss.

For the 1927 game, the students of the schools agreed that there should be a trophy presentation for the winner to avoid having another fight break out after the game, according to Ole Miss. The trophy was designed to be a regulation-size gold-platted football by the Iota Sigma honorary activities fraternity at Ole Miss, and The Golden Egg was born.

The teams played in the Battle for the Golden Egg until 1978, when the game first unofficially became the Egg Bowl. The Clarion-Ledger ran a spread calling the game the Egg Bowl because 6-4 Mississippi State and 4-6 Ole Miss were not in bowl contention that season and this would be the final game for each team's season, according to Ole Miss. After the Rebels came away with a 27-7 victory, the media continued to refer to the game as the Egg Bowl in the subsequent seasons.

Ole Miss leads the all-time series between the two teams with a 63-44-6 record against Mississippi State and a 57-26-5 advantage since the game became known as the Battle for the Golden Egg.

The Bulldogs won 55-20 last year to break a two-game losing streak. This season, 8-3 Mississippi State is hosting 5-6 Ole Miss for the annual game.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters