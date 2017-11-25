Why is Alabama vs. Auburn Called the Iron Bowl?

The yearly meeting between Alabama and Auburn, known to many as the Iron Bowl, got its name back in 1964, according to AL.com.

Auburn entered the 1964 season as one of the top teams in the nation, but going into the season finale against Alabama, the Tigers were just 6-3 going into the game and were not heading to a bowl. A reporter asked Auburn coach Ralph "Shug" Jordan about the disappointment of not going to a bowl game, and according to AL.com, Jordan replied, "We've got our bowl game. We have it every year. It's the Iron Bowl in Birmingham."

Until 1998, all but four games between Alabama and Auburn were played in Birmingham, which was one of the nation's top iron and steel producers after the Civil War.

Alabama holds a 45-35-1 edge in the all-time series between the two and is currently on a three-game winning streak.

The last time Auburn knocked off the Crimson Tide was 2013 when Chris Davis returned a missed field goal for a touchdown as time expired, giving the Tigers a 34-28 win.