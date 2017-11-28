FSU Kicker Ricky Aguayo Told Police He Was ‘Jumped’ for Missing Field Goals vs. Florida in 2016

Ricky Aguayo says he was attacked by fraternity members after missing two kicks against Florida. 

By Dan Gartland
November 28, 2017

Florida State kicker Ricky Aguayo told police he was physically attacked by members of a since-disbanded fraternity after he missed two field goals in the Seminoles’ win over Florida last season. 

According to a police report obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, Aguayo said he was “jumped” by members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at about 3 a.m. on Dec 2, nearly a week after FSU’s 31–13 win against the Gators. Aguayo missed a 49-yard field goal and had a 44-yard attempt blocked. He was replaced in the second half by Logan Tyler. 

The fraternity brothers heckled him about the missed kicks as he walked by their house and then several of them rushed off the porch and attacked Aguayo. 

The police report says Aguayo had blood on his shirt and his face was swollen and bloody. Witnesses also said Aguayo was pushed into a car when the fight spilled out into the street. 

Pi Kappa Phi revoked the Florida State chapter’s charter earlier this month, following the death of a 20-year-old pledge. Andrew Coffey, an FSU junior, was found unresponsive after a party at the frat for prospective members. 

